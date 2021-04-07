ANL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.32%)
BOP 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.85%)
DGKC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.27%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
HASCOL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.15%)
JSCL 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
MLCF 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
PAEL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.11%)
TRG 136.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.54%)
UNITY 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.67%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,696 Decreased By ▼ -52.04 (-1.1%)
BR30 24,355 Decreased By ▼ -181.71 (-0.74%)
KSE100 44,001 Decreased By ▼ -403.31 (-0.91%)
KSE30 18,038 Decreased By ▼ -207.43 (-1.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistanis lose billions of dollars yearly owing to tobacco usage: Report

  • The study said that the tobacco industry’s total tax contribution (120 billion in 2019) is approximately just 20 percent of smoking’s total cost. It found that indirect costs (morbidity and mortality) make up 70 percent of the total cost.
Ali Ahmed 07 Apr 2021

Pakistanis suffer losses to the tune of several billions of dollars owing to economic costs attributed to smoking-related diseases and deaths.

As per the latest study conducted by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) titled The Economic Cost of Tobacco-Induced Diseases In Pakistan by Durre Nayab, Muhammad Nasir, Junaid Alam Memon, and Omer Siddique. The total costs attributable to all smoking-related diseases and deaths in Pakistan for 2019 are Rs 615.07 billion (US$3.85 billion).

The study said that the tobacco industry’s total tax contribution (120 billion in 2019) is approximately just 20 percent of smoking’s total cost. It found that indirect costs (morbidity and mortality) make up 70 percent of the total cost.

The major share (71 percent) of the total smoking-induced cost comes from cancer, cardiovascular, and respiratory diseases.

The report revealed that despite the evidence that higher tobacco taxation discourages tobacco consumption, Pakistan has a highly lenient tobacco tax policy. “Consequently, the tobacco industry enjoys a thriving customer base, currently comprising 24 million active tobacco users.”

As per the report, tobacco use has enormous direct and indirect costs. Direct costs include inpatient and outpatient hospital expenses, whereas indirect costs include the caregiving costs, the opportunity cost of the lost workdays of the patients and their caregivers, the cost of smoking-attributable deaths.

The report found that smoking-attributable total direct and indirect cost of cancer, cardiovascular, and respiratory diseases amount to Rs 437.76 billion (US$ 2.74 billion). “The cost of these three diseases is 3.65 times higher than the overall tax revenue collected from the tobacco industry, which was Rs 120 billion in 2019.”

The report recommended an increase of four to five times the current tax rate on the tobacco industry. “However, as a start, it is imperative that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) raises excise taxes to meet the WHO’s recommended threshold of 70 percent of the retail price of a cigarette pack.”

Furthermore, FBR must narrow the tobacco industry’s tax maneuvering space by gradually moving to a single-tier taxation system.

Pakistan PIDE tobacco usage health cost The Economic Cost of Tobacco Induced Diseases In Pakistan

Pakistanis lose billions of dollars yearly owing to tobacco usage: Report

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

'Suddenly we heard people scream: Flood!' - Horror in Indonesia

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters