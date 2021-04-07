ANL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
ASC 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.93%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.15%)
DGKC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
HASCOL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.52%)
JSCL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 40.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
MLCF 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.91%)
PAEL 32.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.66%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 135.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.01%)
UNITY 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,696 Decreased By ▼ -52.62 (-1.11%)
BR30 24,358 Decreased By ▼ -178.84 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,987 Decreased By ▼ -417.88 (-0.94%)
KSE30 18,032 Decreased By ▼ -213.52 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

  • It was unclear what progress G20 finance leaders may be able to make in tax discussions on Wednesday.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies are poised to back a $650 billion boost in the IMF's emergency reserves on Wednesday and extend a freeze on debt payments as part of an effort to help developing countries still struggling to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The G20 gathering, taking place virtually on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, will also give US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen a chance to press for a global minimum tax on corporate profits.

The IMF on Tuesday raised its 2021 global growth forecast to 6%, reflecting a rapidly brightening outlook for the US, but it warned that emerging market economies were lagging advanced economies.

Pointing to a dramatic divergence between the outlook for the United States and much of the rest of the world, it said the pandemic threatened to reverse years of progress in reducing poverty.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told an event with Yellen and World Bank President David Malpass that richer countries should ensure low-income countries received coronavirus vaccinations for the sake of everyone. "We have no way to get through (this) without pulling together," she said.

Expanding the IMF's reserves, or Special Drawing Rights, would boost liquidity for all members, without adding to the debt burden of the 30-some countries already in or facing debt distress, finance officials and economists said.

Extending the current freeze on debt service payments by the poorest countries could provide billions of dollars for them to spend on vaccines and stimulus, Malpass told reporters on Monday.

More than 250 faith groups and non-profit organizations urged G20 leaders, the White House and the IMF to go beyond the moratorium on debt payments and expected SDR allocation to actually cancel debt and expand debt relief for developing countries, in a letter to be delivered on Wednesday.

G20 officials are also expected, at Yellen's wish, to remove a reference in the communique to stable exchange rates first inserted by the former Trump administration, reverting to phrasing that emphasizes the importance of underlying fundamentals, said one source familiar with the discussions.

Yellen had told US senators during her confirmation hearing that the value of the dollar should be determined by markets, a break from former President Donald Trump's desire for a weaker currency.

Taxes will also be a key item on the G20 agenda after Yellen this week pledged to work on a global corporate minimum tax rate, which Germany and France said could ease the way to reaching a landmark deal by mid-year.

Negotiators are racing to reach agreement among more than 140 countries for updating the rules for taxation of cross-border commerce for the first time in a generation.

It was unclear what progress G20 finance leaders may be able to make in tax discussions on Wednesday.

Communique language drafted earlier this week and seen by Reuters was inconclusive: "We will continue our cooperation for a globally fair, sustainable and modern international tax system," G20 officials wrote, adding they remain committed to reaching consensus by mid-2021.

Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on Tuesday voiced concerns about how a global minimum rate would affect a smaller economy such as Ireland's, which chose a low-tax model to attract international investment.

International Monetary fund COVID19 Group of 20 countrie Group of 20 Finance officials global growth forecast

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

'Suddenly we heard people scream: Flood!' - Horror in Indonesia

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters