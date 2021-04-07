ANL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
ASC 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
ASL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.56%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.34%)
DGKC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
FFBL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
HASCOL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
JSCL 19.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.42%)
KAPCO 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.92%)
MLCF 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.91%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PRL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.7%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.11%)
TRG 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.12%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,695 Decreased By ▼ -52.83 (-1.11%)
BR30 24,334 Decreased By ▼ -202.85 (-0.83%)
KSE100 44,012 Decreased By ▼ -392.45 (-0.88%)
KSE30 18,047 Decreased By ▼ -198.8 (-1.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Markets

Indian shares rise after central bank holds key rates steady

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.8% to 14,809.70 and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.7% at 49,559 by 0449 GMT.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares and bond yields rose on Wednesday after the country's central bank kept key interest rates unchanged to support the economy against the backdrop of a second surge in domestic coronavirus cases.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates steady at record lows on Wednesday, as widely expected, amid concerns rising COVID-19 infections could derail the country's nascent economic recovery.

India's central bank has slashed the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points (bps) since March 2020 to soften the blow from the pandemic.

This follows 135 bps worth of rate cuts since the beginning of 2019.

The country's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 5 bps to 6.16%, while the Indian rupee weakened against the dollar after the rate decision.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.8% to 14,809.70 and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.7% at 49,559 by 0449 GMT.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd's shares fell 2% in their market debut on Wednesday, after the restaurant chain operator raised about 4.53 billion rupees ($61.62 million) through an initial public offering.

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday unprecedented public spending to fight the pandemic would push global growth to 6% this year, while projecting India's growth rate at 12.5% for 2021.

