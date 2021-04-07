ANL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential

  • "We confirmed that we stand ready to strengthen the anti terrorist potential of Pakistan including by supplying Pakistan with special military equipment," Russian FM Lavrov said.
  • "We both are interested in restoring peace and stability and there is very good cooperation taking place on that score," the FM Qureshi said.
Aisha Mahmood 07 Apr 2021

Russia has said that it stands ready to strengthen the anti-terrorist potential of Pakistan by supplying Pakistan with special military equipment.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Russian FM Sergey Lavrov addressed a presser following delegation-level talks. FM Lavrov said that Russia stands ready to provide Pakistan with special military equipment. "This serves interest of all states of the region," he said.

FM Qureshi said that both sides took stock of the energy cooperation and the North South Gas pipeline project. "I am happy to share that we have overcome many of the impediments," Qureshi said.

He further said that during the meeting, they discussed the Afghan situation and that today Pakistan and Russia see eye to eye on a lot of issues that are being discussed in Afghanistan. "We both are interested in restoring peace and stability and there is very good cooperation taking place on that score," the FM said.

He added that both countries will also be enhancing their cooperation within the framework of Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Both sides also agreed to hold the next meeting of intergovernmental commission at the earliest for promotion of economic relations.

Lavrov is on an official two-day visit to Pakistan. This is the first visit of a Russian foreign minister to Pakistan in nine years.

"Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly and cooperative relations based on mutual respect, trust and understanding. Bilateral cooperation is growing across a wide range of areas of common interest including in security and defence, counter-terrorism," Foreign Office said.

Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi Russia delegation level talks Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov military support

