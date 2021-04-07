ANL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
AVN 86.94 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (6.53%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 121.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.83%)
EPCL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.56%)
FCCL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.87%)
KAPCO 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.38%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
SNGP 39.85 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.32%)
TRG 140.88 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (2.8%)
UNITY 29.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,744 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-0.08%)
BR30 24,648 Increased By ▲ 111.48 (0.45%)
KSE100 44,321 Decreased By ▼ -83.27 (-0.19%)
KSE30 18,173 Decreased By ▼ -73.25 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US vaccine 'passports' advance despite growing controversy

  • The Republican governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, described vaccine passports as "one of the most un American ideas in our nation's history" on Twitter.
AFP 07 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: As the United States' vaccination campaign accelerates, so-called vaccine passports are gaining traction despite political divisions and a fragmented health care system that complicates the centralization of data.

Asher Weintraub, 17, was happy to show off the new digital New York state "pass" that he downloaded to his smartphone, which, via a QR code, certified that he was vaccinated against Covid.

"I think it is a good thing, you don't have to like provide all (sorts of) forms and documents each time," he said, displaying his code at the entrance to one of the first indoor concerts in Manhattan since March 2020.

Led by Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York is the only American state to have launched such a pass, which is voluntary and has been done in partnership with IBM.

Still not widely used, it immediately verifies whether the carrier has received the vaccine or has recently tested negative for the disease.

Other state leaders have firmly rejected the idea.

The Republican governors of Florida and Texas, Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott respectively, have issued executive orders prohibiting government-mandated vaccine passports in the states.

The orders effectively bar businesses from requiring that customers show a certificate.

"People have certain freedoms and individual liberties to make decisions for themselves," DeSantis said.

The Republican governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, described vaccine passports as "one of the most un American ideas in our nation's history" on Twitter.

President Joe Biden's administration intends to stay out of the controversy. On Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said there would be "no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential."

She said Washington would instead issue guidance to ensure systems "are not used against people unfairly," with regards to privacy and security concerns.

QR code centralization of data Asher Weintraub Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo

US vaccine 'passports' advance despite growing controversy

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

'Suddenly we heard people scream: Flood!' - Horror in Indonesia

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Pakistan: IMF projects 1.5pc growth for 2021

Controversial census results: CCI to take decision on notification today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters