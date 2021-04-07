ANL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.66%)
ASC 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.55%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
AVN 86.94 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (6.53%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.25%)
EPCL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.56%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 14.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.87%)
KAPCO 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.55%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PPL 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 39.91 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.47%)
TRG 140.36 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.42%)
UNITY 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,741 Decreased By ▼ -6.96 (-0.15%)
BR30 24,650 Increased By ▲ 112.97 (0.46%)
KSE100 44,312 Decreased By ▼ -92.82 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -75.46 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Padres slugger Tatis Jr. out 10 days with shoulder problem

  • "Ultimately, our medical team and Fernando agreed on non-surgical, going down the route of some rests and exercises to help strengthen that area."
AFP 07 Apr 2021

LOS ANGELES: San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday following his dramatic exit from the Friars' defeat to the San Francisco Giants.

Tatis Jr. exited Monday's game at Petco Park after striking out with a wild swing and miss in the third inning.

The superstar shortstop collapsed to the dirt clutching his left shoulder in agony before leaving the game.

The Padres said Tuesday that an MRI scan had revealed a partial dislocation of his shoulder and a partially torn labrum.

However general manager A.J. Preller said the big-hitting 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic would not require surgery for the injury.

"Overall, it's a pretty positive report in general, looking at the imaging," Preller said. "It seems that last night the shoulder popped in and out of place. But overall the exam today was pretty uneventful.

"He's in good spirits, got good range of motion. I think in general for us, it's just being safe and giving the left shoulder inflammation and some of the instability a chance to calm down.

"Ultimately, our medical team and Fernando agreed on non-surgical, going down the route of some rests and exercises to help strengthen that area."

Tatis is widely seen as one of the most exciting talents in baseball, and signed a record-breaking 14-year $340 million contract with the Padres February, the third largest in Major League Baseball history.

Padres slugger Tatis Jr. out 10 days with shoulder problem

