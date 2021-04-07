Padres slugger Tatis Jr. out 10 days with shoulder problem

LOS ANGELES: San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday following his dramatic exit from the Friars' defeat to the San Francisco Giants.

Tatis Jr. exited Monday's game at Petco Park after striking out with a wild swing and miss in the third inning.

The superstar shortstop collapsed to the dirt clutching his left shoulder in agony before leaving the game.

The Padres said Tuesday that an MRI scan had revealed a partial dislocation of his shoulder and a partially torn labrum.

However general manager A.J. Preller said the big-hitting 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic would not require surgery for the injury.

"Overall, it's a pretty positive report in general, looking at the imaging," Preller said. "It seems that last night the shoulder popped in and out of place. But overall the exam today was pretty uneventful.

"He's in good spirits, got good range of motion. I think in general for us, it's just being safe and giving the left shoulder inflammation and some of the instability a chance to calm down.

"Ultimately, our medical team and Fernando agreed on non-surgical, going down the route of some rests and exercises to help strengthen that area."

Tatis is widely seen as one of the most exciting talents in baseball, and signed a record-breaking 14-year $340 million contract with the Padres February, the third largest in Major League Baseball history.