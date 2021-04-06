Mexico reports 4,675 new coronavirus cases and 603 more deaths

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's government reported 4,675 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 603 more fatalities, according to data from the health ministry published on Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 2,256,380 infections and 205,002 deaths.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60pc above the confirmed figure.