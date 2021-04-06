World
Mexico reports 4,675 new coronavirus cases and 603 more deaths
- The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60pc above the confirmed figure.
Updated 07 Apr 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's government reported 4,675 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 603 more fatalities, according to data from the health ministry published on Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 2,256,380 infections and 205,002 deaths.
The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60pc above the confirmed figure.
ANP parts ways with PDM over show-cause notice issue
Mexico reports 4,675 new coronavirus cases and 603 more deaths
Academic activities in Sindh to resume from April 22, says Ghani
Schools in COVID hotspots to remain closed till April 28, says Shafqat
‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood
More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar
PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse
Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December
Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today
KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM
Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices
Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan
Read more stories
Comments