World
Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases hit all time high of nearly 50,000
- The latest daily death toll was 211, the highest since early January, bringing the cumulative toll to 32,667.
Updated 07 Apr 2021
ANKARA: Turkey recorded 49,584 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, the highest level since the start of the pandemic.
Last week President Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of coronavirus restrictions, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on April 13.
