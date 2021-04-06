Maryam's political immaturity damaged PDM: Ali M Khan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz voice president, was in need of political grooming to handle the party affairs in a proper manner.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had completely failed due to immature politics of Maryam Nawaz, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commending the role of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said the young leader of Pakistan Peoples Party had played well on political ground.

Commenting on PDM's disintegration, he said opposition parties were fighting for their personal interests and they had no interest in public welfare works.

The PDM leaders who were hatching conspiracies against the democratic government would further face defeat in coming days.

He said the incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure.

To a question, he said Imran Khan had broken the back-bone of all types of mafias in the country.