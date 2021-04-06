ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Maryam's political immaturity damaged PDM: Ali M Khan

  • The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had completely failed due to immature politics of Maryam Nawaz, he said while talking to a private television channel.
APP Updated 07 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz voice president, was in need of political grooming to handle the party affairs in a proper manner.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had completely failed due to immature politics of Maryam Nawaz, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commending the role of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said the young leader of Pakistan Peoples Party had played well on political ground.

Commenting on PDM's disintegration, he said opposition parties were fighting for their personal interests and they had no interest in public welfare works.

The PDM leaders who were hatching conspiracies against the democratic government would further face defeat in coming days.

He said the incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure.

To a question, he said Imran Khan had broken the back-bone of all types of mafias in the country.

Ali Muhammad Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Maryam Nawaz PDM opposition parties Imran Khan

