ATC confirms Javed Latif's bail in NAB office clash case

  • The court ordered the MNA to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for the purpose.
APP 06 Apr 2021

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday confirmed interim bail of PML-N MNA Javed Latif in Lahore NAB office clash case.

The court ordered the MNA to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for the purpose.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard the pre-arrest bail applications filed by the PML-N MNA.

A counsel on behalf of Javed Latif argued before the court that his client was present outside NAB office to express solidarity with PML-N Leader Maryam Nawaz but he was not involved in clashes with police. He submitted that allegations levelled against his client were baseless and pleaded with the court to confirm the interim bail granted to him.

The investigation officer also submitted a report during the proceedings, stating that Javed Latif had joined investigations.

Subsequently, the court confirmed the interim bail of Javed Latif and ordered him for submitting surety bonds for the purpose.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440, 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11, 2020 at NAB office during appearance of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already confirmed interim bail of Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and other party leaders in the case.

NAB Anti Terrorism Court NAB office clash case

