Pakistan
SC annuls PHC decision regarding employees regularization
- The KP government had challenged its decision in the apex court.
06 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday annulled the decision of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) regarding employees regularization.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed reserved the decision on the appeal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government against the PHC verdict regarding regularization of employees of various departments.
Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan announced the decision in open court and accepted the KP government's appeal against the PHC's decision.
The PHC had decided to make hundreds of employees of 72 departments permanent. The KP government had challenged its decision in the apex court.
