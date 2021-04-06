ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
Apr 06, 2021
Sergey Lavrov arrives on official visit to discuss further broadening of Pakistan-Russia ties

  • Qureshi, Lavrov will lead their respective delegations at the bilateral talks to be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.
APP 06 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov arrived here Tuesday on a two-day official visit to Pakistan to hold talks for further deepening multi-faceted bilateral relations and cooperation between Islamabad and Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Minister upon arrival at the airport was warmly received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan and senior foreign ministry officials.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and his Russian counterpart also had a brief informal meeting at the Chaklala Airbase and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart will lead their respective delegations at the bilateral talks to be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

During the two-day (April 6-7) official visit, the Russian Foreign Minister will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and have interaction with other dignitaries.

Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly and cooperative relations based on mutual respect, trust and understanding. Bilateral cooperation is growing across a wide range of areas of common interest including security and defence, counter-terrorism, and the Afghan peace process.

Over the recent past, deepening collaboration in economic, trade and energy sectors has been the focus of the two governments.

The visit of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and global issues.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, later in a tweet said the visit Foreign Minister Surgey Lavrov was in line with the commitment of Pakistan and Russia to further strengthen their bilateral ties and deepening the growing bonds of cooperation and collaboration.

