SNGPL restores 627-KM damaged pipelines; devises Rs 9bn network reinforcement plan for KP

ISLAMABAD: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) is working on an extensive plan to bring down its line losses gradually by reinforcing transmission networks in operational areas across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Under the strategy, the company rehabilitated around 627 kilometres old and damaged pipelines across its network during the last fiscal year; and now it is going to carry out a Rs 9 billion special project in KP to reduce the ratio of Unaccounted For Gas (UFG).

According to an official document available with APP, the SNGPL is pursuing a target to gradually overcome its volumetric losses of 18,246 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF) gas in a three year period from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

In 2019-20, the SNGPL decreased the loss of 4,771 MMCF gas against its annual UFG reduction target of 6,840 MMCF by carrying out around 1,008,886 underground and aboveground leakage-check surveys and rectifying the defects without any delay.

Similarly, it replaced as many as 639,891 defected meters of industrial, commercial and domestic consumers across its network during a 12-month period.

The SNGPL detected around 97,837 theft cases, out of which 66 were in the industrial sector, 3,087 in commercial and 94,684 domestic sectors, identifying overall theft of 2,007 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF).

The company also undertook around 303,811 industrial and commercial vigilance surveys to prevent gas theft aimed at meeting the UFG reduction target set for the year 2019-20.

Meanwhile, a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP that the SNGPL was working on an ambitious plan to reinforce its transmission network in parts of KP aimed at capping the line losses.

Accordingly, the company got approved a project from its board of directors and submitted it to the Petroleum Division and Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet for extension and rehabilitation of gas network under 14 SMSs (Sales Meter Stations) in the province.

“The project will help resolve the issue of widespread gas theft in high UFG areas permanently,” the official said.

He said the ECC had approved Phase-I of the project amounting to Rs1.945 billion for four SMSs including Shakardara, Chokara, Karak and Hangu.

Under the first phase, around 476 kilometers of network of different diameter pipelines would be laid to supply gas to 51 villages by installing 19,200 new domestic connections.

“The target date for completion of the project's Phase-I is June 30, 2021,” he said.