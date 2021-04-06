School classes from 1-8 to be dysfunctional till April 28: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said the schools from class 1 to 08 will be dysfunctional till April 28 in affected districts, in order to prevent children from third wave of COVID-19.

However, the classes from grade 09 to 12 will resume on April 19 under strict coronavirus SOPs, Shafqat Mahmood announced while addressing a press conference.

The decisios, in that regard, were made during the meeting held here at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). The NCOC meeting was participated by the inter provincial health and education ministers who unanimously agreed upon the decisions taken during the Forum.

Addressing the press conference, Federal Education Minister said that all provincial education and health ministers negotiated on two things, one to decide fate of educational institutions that were closed till April 11 and second, to decide examinations schedule.

He informed that there were two types of exams i.e International exams like O & Alevel, and national level exams.

Shafqat said that according to Education Minister Punjab as many as 13 districts were affected and there will be no classes till April 28. However, he said, Sindh had already decided to halt classes from grade 1-8. Similarly, other provinces would also decide their most affected districts and halt all kind of education till April 28.

As per the decisions taken in the NCOC meeting, the universities in the affected districts had been asked to continue online classes till next decision, while in other districts the universities would continue their classes as per routine, he added.

"A further review to be made on April 28 in which it will be decided that staggered classes should continue or halt them till eid" he mentioned.

Further elaborating the NCOC decisions, Shafqat Mahmood said that from garde 9 to12 the staggered classes will be resumed from April 19 for preparation of their exams.

He said that around 04 million students of 30 educational boards of the country, would appear in the matriculation and intermediate level exams, therefore it has been decided to start these exams in 3rd week of May under strict SOPs.

The universities had also been recommended to extend the date of exams and physical classes in affected districts, he said adding that the Higher Education Commission will decide in that regard with consultation of other stakeholders.

He said the number of O and A levels students was only 85,000 across the country and all ministers unanimously decided to hold Cambridge exams as per schedule. He also said that Cambridge pledged to ensur strict SOPs while holding its exams.

Further explaining the Cambridge exams, Shafqat said the number of students to be appeared in its first examination is 4,000.

Responding a students query regarding exams, Federal Education Minister said that all regional countries except Bangladesh were taking their exams, adding around 80 percent countries in the world were holdings exams.

He urged the students to must focus on their exam preparations as it is confirmed decision.

"All education ministers had demanded to hold examinations for students bright future" he remarked.