Pakistan
Court awards death penalty, life term in murder case
06 Apr 2021
SARGODHA: An additional district and Session Judge, Khalid Wazir on Tuesday awarded death sentence to a man and another to life imprisonment of 32-year in a murder case in Factory Area police limits.
The official sources said that two years ago in 2019, accused Arif and Suleman had gunned down Hamza during a robbery.
Local police registered a case against both the accused and presented challans in the court for trial.
After completing arguments, the learned judge had awarded death sentence to Arif along with fine Rs.1,100,000 as compensation money while 32- year imprisonment to Suleman.
The culprits were shifted to Sargodha Jail.
