Over one million people vaccinated against COVID-19: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said more than one million people from across the country had so far received vaccinations against COVID-19.

“Total vaccinations carried out so far crossed 1 million. More than 76000 vaccinations were carried out yesterday,” the minister twitted.

He said total number of people registered so far was now over two million out of which 600,000 were health care workers and more than 1.4 million people were of over 50 years.

He called upon all those who were above 50 years to register for vaccination.

In another tweet, Asad Umar said the increased restrictions, broader lockdowns and stronger SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) enforcement had started producing effect as the positivity ratio had slowed down.

“However, due to momentum of last two weeks, patients on critical care and mortality will stay at high levels for some time. Please follow SOPs and be safe,” he added.