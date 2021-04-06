Pakistan
CM KP, Barrister Ali Zafar call on PM
06 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and discussed with him overall situation of the province.
Separately, senior leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Barrister Ali Zafar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office and discussed with him legal matters.
