CM KP, Barrister Ali Zafar call on PM

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and discussed with him overall situation of the province.

The pace of ongoing development projects in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and the future strategy for new initiatives also came under discussion.

Separately, senior leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Barrister Ali Zafar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office and discussed with him legal matters.