Court approves NAB decision of seizing Omni Group's plots, shares

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday approved a decision of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of freezing unnamed shares and plots in Lahore owned by Omni Group in fake bank accounts scam.

Investigation Officer (IO) NAB Rawalpindi Mubashar Karim appeared before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir and recorded his statement regarding freezing of assets. At this, the court approved the decision of anti corruption body.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB had seized plots No. 86 and 97 situated at Model Town Lahore besides the shares of unnamed company of Omni Group.

The NAB had alleged that the two plots were mortgaged fraudulently to Sindh Bank for obtaining loans.

According to NAB, the accused Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed (son of head of Omni group) had taken Rs 300 millions loan on name of unnamed company, which was never returned.