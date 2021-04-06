11 candidates file nominations for PS-70 Badin by-election

KARACHI: The Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh on Tuesday announced that 11 candidates have submitted nomination papers for by-election on the seat that had left vacant due to death of Member Sindh Assembly Bashir Ahmed "PS-70 Badin".

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be performed on April 12, said a spokesperson of the provincial Election Commission Sindh.

The last date for submission of appeals against the decisions of the Returning Officer about accepting of rejecting nomination papers is April 16,

The last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal is April 22, while the provisional list of the candidates will be displayed on April 23.

The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 24 and the election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on April 25 while the polling will be held on May 20.