Leather gloves exports increased 10.34pc

ISLAMABAD: Leather Gloves exports during first eight months of FY 2020-21 grew by 10 34 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Feb 20-21, Leather Gloves worth US $ 171,283 exported as compared to worth US $ 155,221 of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 0.41 per cent, worth US $ 199,783 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 198,972 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, leather manufacturer exports increased by 5.57 per cent, worth US $ 382,014 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 361,872 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view Other Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 42.79 percent, worth US $ 10,948 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 7,669 thousand of same period of last year.