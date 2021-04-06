ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
PM for timeline-based execution of Gujranwala uplift plan, Leh Expressway projects

  • The meeting was told that Gujranwala Division was contributing up to 13 percent in GDP, 20% in exports and around 40% in remittances.
APP 06 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to set the timeline-based targets and their constant monitoring for effective execution of Gujranwala Development Plan.

He was chairing a meeting on Gujranwala Development Plan, Rawalpindi’s Urban Regeneration and Nullah Leh Expressway projects under Punjab government’s Regional Development Strategy, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister said the federal government was resolved to extend all out support for implementation of the Strategy.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab CM’s Advisor Salman Shah, Punjab chief secretary and senior officers attended the meeting via video link. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed attended the meeting on Leh Expressway Project.

The prime minister appreciated the Strategy and said there was immense potential in Gujranwala. He said the government was fully focusing the promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises to make them contribute to the national development.

Advisor to CM Salman Shah briefed the prime minister on development initiatives in various divisions under the said Strategy aimed at exploiting the potential of the respective areas.

The meeting was told that Gujranwala Division was contributing up to 13 percent in GDP, 20% in exports and around 40% in remittances.

Under the Strategy, special focus would be made on uplifting the agriculture, manufacturing and services sector.

The prime minister was also apprised of the Strategy adopted for uplifting all the respective sectors.

It was told that under the Strategy, 10 sectors would be targeted including knowledge and economy transfer, specialized value chain infrastructure, manpower development, cluster support scheme, low-cost energy, communications, urban management, rural-urban market connectivity, rural development and management, and environment.

Later, during the briefing on Leh Expressway Project, the prime minister was briefed on the effective utility of land on both sides of the Nullah Leh and economic benefits of the project.

The prime minister was updated about the progress on zoning and regulations, planned interchanges and specialized zones on ramp intersection. He was told that the first phase of zoning would start by mid June this year.

Imran Khan said Rawalpindi Urban Regeneration and Leh Expressway projects would not only lead to transformation of the city but also beget economic opportunities besides resolving the issues faced by the residents.

He directed the authorities concerned to follow the project’s timeline to ensure its timely execution.

