Pakistan
Gold prices fall by Rs450 to Rs104,000 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged.
06 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs450 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs104,000 against its sale at Rs104,450, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs387 and was traded at Rs89,163 against Rs89,550 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs81,733 from Rs82,087.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1360 and Rs1165.98 respectively.
The gold price in the international market increased by $9 witnessed no change and was traded at $1735 against its sale at $1726.
