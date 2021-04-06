Pakistan
220 COVID-19 cases under treatment in Okara hospital
- People should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19, he advised.
06 Apr 2021
RENALA KHURD: There are 220 COVID-19 positive cases in Okara district currently, who are being treated at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, while 219 others have quarantined themselves at their homes.
This was stated by the spokesperson for district administration and focal person for anti-corona, Deputy Director Khursheed Jilani, in a statement, issued to the media, here on Tuesday.
He appealed to people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks and use of sanitiser while leaving their homes.
People should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19, he advised.
Political crisis: ANP parts ways with PDM over show-cause notice issue
220 COVID-19 cases under treatment in Okara hospital
Academic activities in Sindh to resume from April 22, says Ghani
Schools in COVID hotspots to remain closed till April 28, says Shafqat
‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood
More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar
PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse
Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December
Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today
KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM
Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices
Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan
Read more stories
Comments