ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP govt, State Bank-OneLink signed MoU to enable people to pay sales tax Online: Taimur

  • He said, two-day transport in inter-cities and local, 50% attendance in offices and other measures were showing positive results.
APP 06 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Another spectacular move of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government led by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan when an agreement was reached to pay sales tax on services for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Online.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, State Bank of Pakistan and OneLink and with this now sales tax could now be paid from any bank's online application from anywhere.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance and Health Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra while talking to media here during daily briefing here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Kamran Khan Bangash on Information and Higher Education accompanied him during the briefing.

The Provincial Minister said that the Online portal would make it easier for the business community to submit taxes and termed such a move a stepping stone to our digitization. No need to visit government institutions and offices, the Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra informed.

The problems of traders will be reduced and transparency would come, Minister of Health and Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said, adding, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) collected Rs. 17 billion in taxes last year.

He said, the provincial revenue was expected to reach Rs 21 billion this year as a result revenue has increased by 120% in the last two years. The rate of 30 taxes, he said, has been reduced in the province due to Corona. Despite reduction in tax rate, revenue has increased, Taimur Jhagra said while answering a question.

The option of complete lockdown in the province would be the last option, Kamran Bangash said in a response to a quarry. Economic activities in the province cannot be stopped, Provincial Government Spokesperson Kamran Khan Bangash added.

He said, two-day transport in inter-cities and local, 50% attendance in offices and other measures were showing positive results.

Mahmood Khan Sales Tax State Bank OneLink

KP govt, State Bank-OneLink signed MoU to enable people to pay sales tax Online: Taimur

Academic activities in Sindh to resume from April 22, says Ghani

Schools in COVID hotspots to remain closed till April 28, says Shafqat

‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters