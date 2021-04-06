Great news – Booking of new Hilux Toyota Revo is open

Great news for the 4x4 lovers in Pakistan as the Indus Motor Company (IMC) plans to launch Revo Facelift in 2021. The expected date of launch is in June 2021, but the booking has already started for Hilux Revo V at a partial payment of PKR 1,500,000.

The Facelift will be available in Revo V, Revo G AT and Revo G MT. The company has not revealed the design changes but the images of the vehicle have been making rounds on the internet from the photoshoot.

Design Changes:

The Revo V Facelift 2021 comes with changes that will set the bar high for the Pick-Up manufacturers in Pakistan. The leaked images show new headlights, front bumper, Radiator Grille and fog lamps that give the vehicle a mesmerizing and powerful look that is every 4x4 lover’s dream. The redesigned 18” alloy wheels give a premium feel.

The interior also promises some notable changes that include redesigned combination meter that also includes tire turning angle and new interior color scheme. The upgraded 9” audio system with advanced features ensure an enjoyable driving experience for the Revo owners.

The Revo G (MT/AT) also has some notable design changes that include the headlights (now changed to 4 bulb halogen from 2 bulb in previous model) front grille design and fog lamps cover change. The MID steering controls and infotainment system have been upgraded to match Revo V. The interior is changed to black color matching the black interior color scheme.

Engine Improvement:

The design changes are not all that the Hilux Revo 2021 facelift offer. Notable technical improvements have been made to the 2.8 Liter 1GD engine. Improvements in the Turbocharger and other material and structural improvements of the cylinder block, the electronically controlled common rail injection system and the exhaust manifold have led to a power improvement of 20KW (total power output of 150KW – approximately over 201 HP) and 50Nm torque improvement (peak torque is now 500Nm at a wide RPM range). This also has a notable effect on the fuel efficiency. The fuel efficiency is promised to increased by 4% in the new Revo variants.

Other Spec Improvements:

Other improvements include the advance VFC (Variable Flow Control) power steering. The VFC steering pump consumption torque is reduced, achieving enhanced fuel economy performance. The steering feeling is enhanced, achieving natural handling that matches the speed. VFC steering is offered in all variants, Revo V, Revo G AT and Revo G AT.

In addition, all Revo variants will now have speed auto lock and additional 12v Acc connector

The above changes are just a summary to give the customers an idea of what the company is planning.

While we wait for the vehicle to launch, customers can visit the dealership for booking their Revo on partial payment.