Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,862,002 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 131,711,580 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 7,262 new deaths and 479,809 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,319 new deaths, followed by India with 446 and Ukraine with 430.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 555,615 deaths from 30,785,412 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 332,752 deaths from 13,013,601 cases, Mexico with 204,399 deaths from 2,251,705 cases, India with 165,547 deaths from 12,686,049 cases, and the United Kingdom with 126,862 deaths from 4,362,150 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Czech Republic with 254 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 229, Bosnia-Herzegovina 212, Montenegro 210 and Belgium 200.

Europe overall has 974,318 deaths from 44,956,724 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 800,099 deaths from 25,356,063 infections, and the United States and Canada 578,703 deaths from 31,791,408 cases.

Asia has reported 277,699 deaths from 18,580,028 cases, the Middle East 116,113 deaths from 6,705,434 cases, Africa 114,066 deaths from 4,282,917 cases, and Oceania 1,004 deaths from 39,013 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However, the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.