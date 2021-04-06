ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (5.84%)
ASC 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.09%)
ASL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.06%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.18%)
BYCO 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.83%)
DGKC 120.60 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (4.42%)
EPCL 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.74%)
FCCL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.75%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.71%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.30 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.54%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.5%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.23%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.53%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.51%)
MLCF 45.02 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.19%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.97%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.1%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.11%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.43%)
PTC 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.01%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
SNGP 38.65 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.59%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.28 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (6.86%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,741 Increased By ▲ 115.21 (2.49%)
BR30 24,523 Increased By ▲ 885.84 (3.75%)
KSE100 44,388 Increased By ▲ 840.17 (1.93%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 395.12 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Abu Dhabi outperforms major Gulf markets

  • In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 1.3%, on track to extend gains for an eight consecutive session, boosted by a 13.6% rise in International Holding.
  • Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged up 0.3%, with Advanced Petrochemical jumping more than 5%, after it reported strong quarterly earnings.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

The Abu Dhabi stock market advanced on Monday as aquaculture company International Holding continued its gains, while the Saudi index was bolstered by Advanced Petrochemical.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 1.3%, on track to extend gains for an eight consecutive session, boosted by a 13.6% rise in International Holding.

On Sunday, the company said it planned to divest all its shares in defence supplier Trust International Holding for 350 million dirhams ($95.30 million).

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged up 0.3%, with Advanced Petrochemical jumping more than 5%, after it reported strong quarterly earnings.

Saudi Arabia's Yanbu Cement, however, lost 0.8% after saying that it was postponing a recommendation to decrease its capital to support Saudi government plans requiring the private sector to invest in the local economy.

The capital decrease would have happened by cancelling 36.5% of its shares and compensating shareholders.

Meanwhile, the kingdom's non-oil private sector grew for the seventh straight month in March, albeit at a slower pace, with output and new orders expanding more moderately than a month earlier, a survey showed on Monday.

In Dubai, the benchmark index eased 0.3%, hit by a 1.1% fall in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank .

The Qatari index was flat in early trading.

