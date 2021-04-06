ANL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.23%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
ASL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.18%)
BYCO 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.83%)
DGKC 119.70 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.64%)
EPCL 54.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.91%)
FCCL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.32%)
FFBL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.33%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.57%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.73%)
HUBC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.17%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.28%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.14%)
PAEL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.84%)
PIBTL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.78%)
PPL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PRL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.59%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.67%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.19%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.08 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.13%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,736 Increased By ▲ 110.2 (2.38%)
BR30 24,469 Increased By ▲ 831.97 (3.52%)
KSE100 44,393 Increased By ▲ 844.33 (1.94%)
KSE30 18,240 Increased By ▲ 388.76 (2.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
World

Philippines reports record 382 coronavirus deaths

Reuters 06 Apr 2021

MANILA: The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 382 novel coronavirus deaths, the largest single-day increase in casualties, after previously unreported fatalities were validated then added to its tally.

The health ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 812,760, after 9,373 infections were reported on Tuesday. Deaths have reached 13,817. "There were 341 deaths prior to April 2021 that went unreported," the ministry said.

coronavirus cases Philippines lockdown Philippines Covid death toll novel coronavirus deaths

