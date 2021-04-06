Provincial ministers to monitor sugar prices in Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has handed over the task of monitoring sugar prices to provincial ministers.

The CM has become active against those selling sugar at high prices and has given the task of monitoring sugar prices to ministers in all divisions including Lahore.

As per details, the Punjab Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to submit daily reports on sugar stocks and prices.

Usman Buzdar ordered to maintain ample supply of sugar during the month of Ramadan and before Ramadan. He said that concerned ministers and officials in the districts would also monitor the price of sugar.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that no one will be allowed to exploit the poor people, saying that the protection of the rights of the common man is the responsibility of the government.

The development comes after it was reported that Sugar continued to be sold at Rs 100 and above in the markets of Lahore, despite the government’s announcement of fixing the ex-mill rate at Rs 80 per kilogram and retail prices at Rs 85 per kilogram.

Akbar Butt, Lahore Sugar Dealers Association (LSDA) President and a wholesaler at the leading wholesale market of the provincial market, Akbari Mandi, on contact said they had not received any sugar from the district administration Monday at Rs 80. He said that no wholesaler had any stocks of white refined commodity.