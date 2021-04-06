Pakistan expresses sorrow over deaths caused by floods, landslides in Indonesia

Pakistan has expressed its sorrow over the lives lost due to floods and landslides in a cluster of islands in southeast Indonesia and East Timor.

Floods and landslides triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja have killed 113 people, with many still unaccounted for and thousands displaced. At least 86 deaths were reported on several islands in Indonesia’s West and East Nusa Tenggara provinces, while at least 27 people were killed in East Timor.

“We are using rubber boats to find bodies at sea. In several villages, flash floods hit while people were sleeping,” Thomas Ola Langoday, deputy head of Lembata district government, told Reuters by phone.

In a press release by the Foreign Office (FO), Pakistan expressed its grief over the loss of lives, missing persons and destruction caused in Indonesia. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and brotherly people of Indonesia," FO tweeted.