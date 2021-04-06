ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.98%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
ASL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.1%)
AVN 80.20 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (5.68%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.18%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
DGKC 118.56 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.65%)
EPCL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.4%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.62%)
FFL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
HASCOL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.37%)
HUBC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.92%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
JSCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (5.88%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.03%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.05%)
PAEL 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.97%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
PPL 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.61%)
PRL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.11%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.2%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.85%)
TRG 136.19 Increased By ▲ 9.69 (7.66%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.14%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,698 Increased By ▲ 72 (1.56%)
BR30 24,268 Increased By ▲ 631.05 (2.67%)
KSE100 44,037 Increased By ▲ 488.62 (1.12%)
KSE30 18,101 Increased By ▲ 249.47 (1.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan expresses sorrow over deaths caused by floods, landslides in Indonesia

  • Floods and landslides triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja have killed 113 people, with many still unaccounted for in Indonesia and East Timor.
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and brotherly people of Indonesia," FO said.
Aisha Mahmood 06 Apr 2021

Pakistan has expressed its sorrow over the lives lost due to floods and landslides in a cluster of islands in southeast Indonesia and East Timor.

Floods and landslides triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja have killed 113 people, with many still unaccounted for and thousands displaced. At least 86 deaths were reported on several islands in Indonesia’s West and East Nusa Tenggara provinces, while at least 27 people were killed in East Timor.

“We are using rubber boats to find bodies at sea. In several villages, flash floods hit while people were sleeping,” Thomas Ola Langoday, deputy head of Lembata district government, told Reuters by phone.

In a press release by the Foreign Office (FO), Pakistan expressed its grief over the loss of lives, missing persons and destruction caused in Indonesia. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and brotherly people of Indonesia," FO tweeted.

Pakistan indonesia Foreign Office (FO) Landslide Torrential rains flood

Pakistan expresses sorrow over deaths caused by floods, landslides in Indonesia

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

SME financing: Banks can use e-CIB reports of private credit bureaus: SBP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters