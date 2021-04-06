Markets
Taiwan tenders for 96,485 tonnes wheat of US-origin
06 Apr 2021
HAMBURG: The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 96,485 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Tuesday.
The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is April 8.
The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in two consignments for shipment from the US Pacific Northwest coast.
One consignment of 45,505 tonnes is sought for shipment between May 29 and June 12. A second consignment of 50,980 tonnes is sought for shipment between June 15 and June 29.
In its last reported tender on March 4, the association purchased an estimated 100,410 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States.
