ANL 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.95%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.01%)
AVN 79.51 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (4.77%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.18%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
DGKC 118.56 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.65%)
EPCL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
FCCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.1%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.62%)
FFL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
HASCOL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.37%)
HUBC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.92%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
JSCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.04%)
KAPCO 40.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.05%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.51%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.05%)
PAEL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
PPL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.66%)
PRL 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.2%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.64%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.85%)
TRG 135.89 Increased By ▲ 9.39 (7.42%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,696 Increased By ▲ 70.57 (1.53%)
BR30 24,257 Increased By ▲ 620.22 (2.62%)
KSE100 44,022 Increased By ▲ 474.03 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,090 Increased By ▲ 238.85 (1.34%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Indian shares rebound from virus-led decline; metals, drugs gain

  • New daily infections in India reached nearly 97,000 on Tuesday, down from Monday's tally of more than 100,000.
  • Maharashtra seems to be an outlier state. If they are able to curtail the spread in the next two weeks, things should not be so worrisome.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rebounded on Tuesday from a sharp decline in the previous session, as investors looked past surging coronavirus cases and bought into metals and pharmaceutical stocks, while global market sentiment also remained upbeat.

The western state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, has accounted for more than half of India's active COVID-19 cases in recent days, prompting authorities to impose stringent curbs and stoking fears about its impact on economic growth.

New daily infections in India reached nearly 97,000 on Tuesday, down from Monday's tally of more than 100,000.

"Maharashtra seems to be an outlier state. If they are able to curtail the spread in the next two weeks, things should not be so worrisome," said Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities in Mumbai.

"We're optimistic with the (financial) results season about to start. The kind of activity we've seen in February and March has been very good, across manufacturing, imports, exports and IT services," he said.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.45% to 14,704.00 by 0500 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.37% at 49,341.90. Each index had fallen about 1.5% on Monday.

Stocks across most sectors rose, with metals adding 1.36% amid firmer commodity prices globally. JSW Steel climbed 3% and was among the top gainers on the Nifty 50.

Pharmaceutical stocks, among the few sectors to have fallen year-to-date, were up 1.13%.

Separately, investors await the outcome of the central bank's monetary policy committee meeting on Wednesday.

In other domestic news, the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and the territory of Puducherry began voting on Tuesday to elect local governments. Elections in the eastern states of Assam and West Bengal are ongoing.

Shares elsewhere in Asia were higher following another batch of strong US economic data.

