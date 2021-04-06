ANL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.66%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.01%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (5.02%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
DGKC 118.86 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (2.91%)
EPCL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
FCCL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.67%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.62%)
FFL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
HASCOL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
HUBC 81.91 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.06%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.83%)
JSCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.04%)
KAPCO 40.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.05%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
MLCF 44.54 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.08%)
PAEL 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.97%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
POWER 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
PPL 85.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.95%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.28%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.2%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
SNGP 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.09%)
TRG 135.60 Increased By ▲ 9.10 (7.19%)
UNITY 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,698 Increased By ▲ 72.44 (1.57%)
BR30 24,263 Increased By ▲ 626.31 (2.65%)
KSE100 44,041 Increased By ▲ 493.21 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,105 Increased By ▲ 253.46 (1.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
BE Semiconductor's Q1 orders more than double amid surging demand

  • The group, which makes equipment for chipmakers, said in a statement it had booked record orders of 327 million euros ($386.12 million) for the quarter, up 108% from the previous quarter and 176% from the same quarter of 2020.
  • The shortage comes as carmakers, which shut plants during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, compete against the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip supplies.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

Dutch firm BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) on Tuesday reported record orders for the first quarter, as surging demand helped more than double the amount booked the previous quarter.

The group, which makes equipment for chipmakers, said in a statement it had booked record orders of 327 million euros ($386.12 million) for the quarter, up 108% from the previous quarter and 176% from the same quarter of 2020.

BESI noted particularly strong demand for high-end smart phone applications linked to 5G products, as well as more demand for automotive applications and logic devices used in artificial intelligence and data centres.

A US auto industry group on Monday warned that a global semiconductor shortage could result in 1.28 million fewer vehicles built this year and disrupt production for another six months.

The shortage comes as carmakers, which shut plants during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, compete against the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip supplies.

BESI maintained its revenue and operating profit outlook for the first quarter.

BE Semiconductor's Q1 orders more than double amid surging demand

