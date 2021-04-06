ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.98%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.01%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (5.42%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
DGKC 118.86 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (2.91%)
EPCL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
FCCL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.67%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.62%)
FFL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
HASCOL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
HUBC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.17%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.83%)
JSCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.04%)
KAPCO 40.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.05%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.1%)
PAEL 31.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.19%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
POWER 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
PPL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
PRL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.32%)
PTC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.98%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.12%)
TRG 135.41 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.04%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By ▲ 73.95 (1.6%)
BR30 24,274 Increased By ▲ 636.96 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,040 Increased By ▲ 492.05 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,106 Increased By ▲ 255.05 (1.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rescuers hunt for survivors after cyclone wreaks havoc in Indonesia

  • Helicopters were deployed to aid the search for survivors among 72 people reported missing so far in the East Nusa Tenggara islands, where tropical cyclone Seroja brought strong winds and heavy rains that triggered flash floods and landslides.
  • "Seroja is the first time we're seeing tremendous impact because it hit the land. It's not common," she told a news conference.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

JAKARTA: Rescuers searched for dozens of people missing in remote islands of southeast Indonesia on Tuesday while expecting more casualties in the aftermath of a tropical cyclone that has killed at least 128.

Helicopters were deployed to aid the search for survivors among 72 people reported missing so far in the East Nusa Tenggara islands, where tropical cyclone Seroja brought strong winds and heavy rains that triggered flash floods and landslides.

An amateur video taken by a local official in Tanjung Batu village on Lembata island, home to the Mount Ile Lewotolok volcano, showed felled trees and large rocks of cold lava that had crushed homes after being dislodged by the cyclone.

Authorities said the death toll could rise as rescuers reach more isolated areas. Images from the region on Monday showed downed trees, choppy seas and wooden homes flattened by the storm and debris floating in muddy floodwater.

At least 8,424 people were displaced, nearly 2,000 buildings including a hospital impacted, and more than 100 homes heavily damaged by the cyclone, which had moved over the Indian Ocean by Tuesday morning, headed towards northern Australia.

Weather agency head Dwikorita Karnawati said once-rare tropical cyclones were happening more often in Indonesia and climate change could be to blame.

"Seroja is the first time we're seeing tremendous impact because it hit the land. It's not common," she told a news conference.

In nearby West Nusa Tenggara province, authorities on Monday said two had died, while in neighbouring country East Timor at least 27 have died.

Some residents of Lembata island may have been washed away by mud into the sea. The deputy head of the district hoped help was on the way.

"We were only able to search on the seashore, not in the deeper area, because of lack of equipment yesterday," Thomas Ola Langoday told Reuters by phone.

Lembata suffered a volcano eruption last month, wiping out vegetation atop the mountain, which allowed hardened lava to slide towards 300 houses when the cyclone struck, he said.

Langoday feared many bodies were still buried under large rocks.

President Joko Widodo held a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to speed up evacuation and relief efforts and the restoration of power.

"If we cannot reach there by road, I ask that we swiftly open the access by sea as well as by air," the president said, adding that extreme weather had hampered aid distribution.

Search and rescue agency chief Doni Monardo on Tuesday said help was on the way from the military and volunteers.

Monardo said there were health concerns about evacuation centres getting overcrowded and that authorities would provide rapid COVID-19 testing kits to try to prevent an outbreak.

cyclone Tropical cyclone in Indonesia cyclone Seroja muddy floodwater

Rescuers hunt for survivors after cyclone wreaks havoc in Indonesia

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

SME financing: Banks can use e-CIB reports of private credit bureaus: SBP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters