ANL 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.47%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
ASL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.62%)
AVN 80.17 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (5.64%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
DGKC 118.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.94%)
EPCL 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.1%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.62%)
FFL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
HASCOL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.42%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.83%)
JSCL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.82%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.15%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.99%)
PAEL 31.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.19%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
POWER 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
PPL 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.94%)
PRL 24.68 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.24%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.64%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.12%)
TRG 135.55 Increased By ▲ 9.05 (7.15%)
UNITY 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.99%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,698 Increased By ▲ 71.77 (1.55%)
BR30 24,286 Increased By ▲ 648.74 (2.74%)
KSE100 44,025 Increased By ▲ 477.26 (1.1%)
KSE30 18,099 Increased By ▲ 247.54 (1.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Credit Suisse estimates Archegos fallout at $4.7bn, overhauls executive board

  • An individual case has ruined the otherwise successful work of the bank as a whole in the first quarter. At least - in our opinion - personnel consequences have now been taken.
  • "CEO Gottstein is quoted saying "serious lessons will be learned". In addition to the Executive Board changes, we look forward to hear about the "broader consequences" of the Board's investigations."
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

Credit Suisse Group on Tuesday announced an estimated charge of 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.7 billion) from its relationship with Archegos Capital Management LP, suspended a share buyback programme and cut its proposed dividend.

Following are reactions to the development.

MICHAEL KUNZ, ANALYST AT ZUERCHER KANTONALBANK

"An individual case has ruined the otherwise successful work of the bank as a whole in the first quarter. At least - in our opinion - personnel consequences have now been taken. The main damage, however, has been inflicted on shareholders, who have to make do with a lower dividend and a suspended share buyback. In view of the bank's vulnerability to risk....it does not seem appropriate to us to recommend bets on the securities of CS Group."

ANDREAS VENDITTI, ANALYST AT BANK VONTOBEL

"CHF 4.4 bn Archegos charges are at the higher end of the range. However, the 1Q21 pre-tax loss is limited to CHF 0.9 bn thanks to very strong operating results. While the short-term impact seems less severe than feared, the full consequences from the reputational loss will only be visible over time.

"CEO Gottstein is quoted saying "serious lessons will be learned". In addition to the Executive Board changes, we look forward to hear about the "broader consequences" of the Board's investigations."

Credit Suisse Credit Suisse's share buyback programme Archegos Capital Management LP

Credit Suisse estimates Archegos fallout at $4.7bn, overhauls executive board

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

SME financing: Banks can use e-CIB reports of private credit bureaus: SBP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters