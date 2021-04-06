ANL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.82%)
Coronavirus
Pakistan

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

  • Imran says that Deosai plains – the high altitude plateau in Gilgit Baltistan, had turned out to be the country’s first winter ski traverse
  • The premier shared a number of pictures of the local and foreigner skiers traversing in the snows of Deosai
Fahad Zulfikar 06 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared Awe-inspiring pictures of Deosai ski traverse on Twitter, saying his government is making efforts to promote winter tourism.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Imran said: “Exploring winter tourism and ski resorts feasibility, Deosai plains first-ever winter ski traverse.”

The premier mentioned that Deosai plains – the high altitude plateau in Gilgit Baltistan, had turned out to be the country’s first winter ski traverse. He shared a number of pictures of the local and foreigner skiers traversing in the snows of Deosai.

Earlier, the prime minister shared photos depicting the beauty of Skardu, Gilgit Baltistan.

"I have been sent more pictures," he wrote on Twitter. "This time from around Skardu after my last tweet with pictures from GB."

The premier's Twitter feed regularly features photos from across the country in a bid to promote and boost tourism. Imran Khan had on many occasions underlined the need to exploit tourism potential and stressed that his government would promote tourism to strengthen the economy.

