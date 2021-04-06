ANL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.73%)
ASC 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.01%)
AVN 80.40 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (5.94%)
BOP 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.3%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
DGKC 119.55 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.51%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
FCCL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.97%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3%)
FFL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.07%)
HASCOL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
HUBC 81.95 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.83%)
JSCL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.48%)
KAPCO 40.57 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.84%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.33%)
PAEL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
POWER 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.44%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.06%)
PRL 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.61%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.52%)
TRG 135.85 Increased By ▲ 9.35 (7.39%)
UNITY 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 79.95 (1.73%)
BR30 24,328 Increased By ▲ 690.8 (2.92%)
KSE100 44,072 Increased By ▲ 523.94 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,120 Increased By ▲ 268.89 (1.51%)

Australian shares track Wall Street higher ahead of RBA meeting

  • Australian benchmark index hits highest since mid-Feb.
  • Cleanaway top gainer on deal to buy Suez's local unit.
  • RBA expected to hold rates at monthly meeting.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

Australian shares climbed on Tuesday as trading resumed after a long weekend, with market sentiment bolstered by Wall Street's strong finish overnight, while investors waited for a policy meeting of the country's central bank due later in the day.

US stocks rallied overnight, with the Dow and the S&P 500 closing at record levels, after a survey showed a measure of services industry activity jumped to a record high in March.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose as much as 1.2% to 6,909, hitting its highest since mid-February, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monthly policy meeting where it is widely expected to maintain key rates at a record low of 0.1% and stick to a dovish tone.

Australian and New Zealand markets were closed on Friday and Monday for holidays.

Gains were broad-based in Australia, with nearly all sectors trading in positive territory.

Tech stocks added more than 4% to hit their highest level in over a month. Buy-now-pay-later heavyweight Afterpay Ltd jumped more than 8%, while software firm Xero Ltd gained 3%.

Strength in crude, copper and bullion prices lifted energy , mining and gold stocks, which climbed in a range of 1% to 2%.

Among individual stocks, Cleanaway Waste Management jumped more than 11% to lead gains on the benchmark after it said it would acquire the local recycling and recovery business of French firm Suez for A$2.52 billion ($1.93 billion).

Travel stocks in Australia and New Zealand climbed ahead of a possible announcement regarding a travel bubble between the two countries.

Carriers Air New Zealand and Qantas Airways rose more than 6% and 3%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3%, with utilities weighing the most.

