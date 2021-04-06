Sports
Diving, artistic swimming, marathon swim qualifiers in Japan cancelled
- FINA had said on Friday it was reviewing its qualifiers planned for Japan and that it would make an announcement in the current week. It has yet to issue a new statement.
- The BBC reported last week that FINA was cancelling the diving qualifier because it was dissatisfied with organisers' planned COVID-19 precautions.
06 Apr 2021
TOKYO: The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has cancelled the diving, artistic swimming, and marathon swim Olympic qualifiers scheduled for this month and May in Japan, according to the calendar section of its website.
FINA had said on Friday it was reviewing its qualifiers planned for Japan and that it would make an announcement in the current week. It has yet to issue a new statement.
The BBC reported last week that FINA was cancelling the diving qualifier because it was dissatisfied with organisers' planned COVID-19 precautions.
PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse
Diving, artistic swimming, marathon swim qualifiers in Japan cancelled
Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December
Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today
KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM
Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices
Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan
Public debt hits all-time high in Feb
PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI
SME financing: Banks can use e-CIB reports of private credit bureaus: SBP
Omar tells NA: Annual capacity payments to IPPs to reach Rs1.455trn by 2023
‘We all want Shanghai’s transaction but at what cost?’: Tabish Gauhar
Read more stories
Comments