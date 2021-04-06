ANL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.3%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.01%)
AVN 80.39 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (5.93%)
BOP 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.3%)
BYCO 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
DGKC 119.40 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.38%)
EPCL 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.03%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.92%)
HASCOL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.37%)
HUBC 81.88 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.02%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
JSCL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.48%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.41%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.45%)
PAEL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.42%)
PIBTL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.67%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.06%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.73%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.52%)
TRG 135.90 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (7.43%)
UNITY 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.1%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By ▲ 78.72 (1.7%)
BR30 24,321 Increased By ▲ 683.81 (2.89%)
KSE100 44,060 Increased By ▲ 512.02 (1.18%)
KSE30 18,115 Increased By ▲ 263.46 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China's services sector recovery accelerates in March

  • The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.3, the highest since December, from 51.5 in February, well above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
  • A sub-index for employment rose back into positive territory as businesses hired more workers than they laid off, the survey showed.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

BEIJING: A recovery in China's services sector picked up speed in March as firms hired more workers and business optimism surged, although inflationary pressures remained, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday.

The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.3, the highest since December, from 51.5 in February, well above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Firms reported the sharpest increases in activity and overall sales in three months. New export business continued to contract but at a slower pace.

A sub-index for employment rose back into positive territory as businesses hired more workers than they laid off, the survey showed.

The findings were largely in line with an official survey released last week.

Chinese authorities successfully curbed domestic transmissions of COVID-19 virus over the winter, leading to quarantine restrictions and testing requirements being scaled back.

"The Covid-19 flare-ups that occurred in the fall and the winter have basically died down, and the services sector has quickly recovered with supply and demand expanding," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, in a statement accompanying the data release.

But rising input costs and output prices shown by surveys of both the services and manufacturing sectors are not conducive to a sustained post-epidemic recovery, he said.

Costs for services firms continued to grow, according to the survey, although at a slower pace than the month before. Companies raised their prices charged for the eighth month in a row and by the largest amount so far this year.

Chinese services firms were highly optimistic about the year ahead, with business expectations rising to the highest level since 2011.

The services sector, more vulnerable to social distancing restrictions, had been slower to recover initially from the pandemic than the industrial sector.

Domestic COVID-19 cases have largely been controlled in China although a city on the border with Myanmar last week ordered home quarantines and mass testing after new cases emerged.

Analysts expect a strong rebound in China's full-year growth.

Caixin's composite manufacturing and services PMI, also released on Tuesday, rose to 53.1 in March, from 51.7 the previous month.

China's economy COVID 19 variant China's GDP growth China's services sector Caixin Insight Group

China's services sector recovery accelerates in March

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

SME financing: Banks can use e-CIB reports of private credit bureaus: SBP

Omar tells NA: Annual capacity payments to IPPs to reach Rs1.455trn by 2023

‘We all want Shanghai’s transaction but at what cost?’: Tabish Gauhar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters