Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia improving in the fields of economy and defense.

He said this ahead of Russian FM Sergey Lavrov's official visit to Pakistan today. In a video message, Qureshi said that discussions will be held with the Russian counterpart on promotion of trade. He further said that both the countries desire promoting cooperation in the region, adding that they want to take forward the North South Gas pipeline project.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Lavrov's visit will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and global issues.

"Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly and cooperative relations based on mutual respect, trust and understanding. Bilateral cooperation is growing across a wide range of areas of common interest including in security and defence, counter-terrorism," FO said.

During his visit, FM Lavrov will meet Qureshi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and have interaction with other dignitaries.