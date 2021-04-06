SINGAPORE: Spot gold still targets $1,746 per ounce, as it has managed to hover above a support at $1,716.

After breaking above $1,716 and a falling trendline, the metal pulled back towards this former resistance and the line.

With gold having climbed above the Monday high of $1,733.30, the pullback is confirmed over. The pattern from the March 8 low of $1,676.10 looks like a double-bottom, which will be confirmed when gold breaks $1,761.

A break below $1,716 could cause a fall to $1,691. On the daily chart, gold has broken a resistance at $1,724. It is poised to rise towards $1,769.

A downward wave C from $1,959.01 may not fulfil its ultimate target of $1,651, as it seems to have ended around $1,693.

Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code to retrieve the original reports.

Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

