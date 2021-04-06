ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.02%)
ASC 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.68%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.01%)
AVN 79.26 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (4.44%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
DGKC 118.03 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.19%)
EPCL 54.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.06%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.4%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.87%)
FFL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.15%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.79%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
JSCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.2%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.15%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
MLCF 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.75%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
PIBTL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.78%)
PPL 85.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
PRL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.11%)
PTC 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.87 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.5%)
TRG 135.01 Increased By ▲ 8.51 (6.73%)
UNITY 28.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.52%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,694 Increased By ▲ 68.24 (1.48%)
BR30 24,222 Increased By ▲ 584.86 (2.47%)
KSE100 43,986 Increased By ▲ 437.93 (1.01%)
KSE30 18,088 Increased By ▲ 236.55 (1.33%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil edges up tracking soyoil, on signs of improving exports

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 38 ringgit, or 1.02%, to 3,777 ringgit ($914.09) a tonne during early trade.
  • Sri Lanka on Monday banned imports of palm oil and new palm plantations, and told producers to uproot existing plantations in a phased manner, in a surprise move that baffled the edible oil industry.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Tuesday for a second consecutive day, lifted by higher rival soyoil and crude, while signs of low inventory and improving exports further boosted sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 38 ringgit, or 1.02%, to 3,777 ringgit ($914.09) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

Sri Lanka on Monday banned imports of palm oil and new palm plantations, and told producers to uproot existing plantations in a phased manner, in a surprise move that baffled the edible oil industry.

Malaysia's palm oil inventories likely inched higher by the end of March as production advanced for the first time in six months, though a surge in exports kept supply tight, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

Palm oil exports from Malaysia during April 1-5 rose 10.6% from the same period in March, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 1.8%, while its palm oil contract were up 0.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose as a drop in the US dollar made crude a more attractive buy, paring losses of more than 4% incurred overnight on the prospect of producers returning more than 2 million barrels per day of supply to the market by July.

Palm oil may break a support at 3,687 ringgit per tonne and retreat to the next support at 3,610 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil producer palm oil export palm oil inventories palm oil prices

Palm oil edges up tracking soyoil, on signs of improving exports

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

SME financing: Banks can use e-CIB reports of private credit bureaus: SBP

Omar tells NA: Annual capacity payments to IPPs to reach Rs1.455trn by 2023

‘We all want Shanghai’s transaction but at what cost?’: Tabish Gauhar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters