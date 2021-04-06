Australian couple released from house arrest in Myanmar

YANGON: An Australian couple was released from house arrest in Myanmar and allowed to leave the country, as protests against the military junta continued Monday.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February 1 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and derailed the country’s experiment with democracy.

Business consultants Matthew O’Kane and Christa Avery, a dual Canadian-Australian citizen, tried to leave the country on a relief flight in late March but were barred from departing and placed under house arrest.

“I am of course incredibly relieved to have been released and to be on my way home with my husband Matt,” Avery said in a statement.

“Even though I knew that I had done nothing wrong it was very stressful being held under house arrest for two weeks, not knowing what was going to be the outcome of the questioning.”

The couple said they were incredibly sad to leave Myanmar, which was their home for eight years, and hope the country stabilises soon.

Canberra’s and Ottawa’s foreign affairs departments said they had provided support to the couple.

The couple ran a bespoke consultancy business in Yangon.