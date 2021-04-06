Archroma, NED join hands to promote textiles research

KARACHI: Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with NED University of Engineering & Technology (NED) in Pakistan. The memorandum will pave way for cooperation initially for a five-year period.

The partnership will explore innovations in upscaling textile research with futuristic visualization enabling textile industry in Pakistan to align itself with the fast pace of global advancements.

Another important aspect of this collaboration will be research in other fields of engineering i.e. chemistry, civil and industrial. Both partners will hold joint sessions to prepare students for challenges of the industry through in-house training sessions, developmental projects, research in textile applications and process innovative methodologies by pioneering value additions.

The Archroma Center of Excellence in Karachi will play a vital role wherein NED faculty members will be able to work in the textile applications lab to cater to their need based tailor made programs and students will continue internship placement programs.

