Industrial development one of top priorities of PM, says Governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday said that the development of the industries is one of the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government was talking all possible steps in this regard.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee (SILC) at Governor House.

Representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Presidents of different associations of the industrial areas in Karachi also attended the meeting.

The Sindh Governor said that industries played a significant role in the stability of the country and were important in terms of development and prosperity of industries and reduction in unemployment.

The Governor Sindh assured the members of the committee that the federal government would continue to provide all possible cooperation and assistance to overcome obstacles to the development of industries.

Besides discussing the efficient measures for an upgraded infrastructure and uninterrupted water supply, the issues of industrial areas including power and gas situation with special reference to captive power plants and their solutions also came under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting was attended amongst others by MD, SSGCl and heads of different departments of K Electric.