Park Lane reference against Zardari adjourned till April 14

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned the hearing pertaining on mega money laundering and Park Lane company reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till April 14.

The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed on their lawyers' request.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft references connected with fake accounts scam filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During hearing, the accused Hussain Lawai requested the court to grant permission for MIR test which was allowed by the court. His lawyer informed the court that there was a bone fracture diagnosed in X-Ray of his client.

The court also recorded the statement of NAB witness and vice president National Bank of Pakistan Nabeel Zahoor and later, adjourned the hearing till April 14.