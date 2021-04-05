ATC awards imprisonment to two accused in police firing case

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorist Court on Monday awarded 25- years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 2.5 lac to an accused Bilawal Asif in a case of firing on police officials while another accused Rashid Ali allegedly involved in car lifting was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 1 lac.

According to details, Rashid Ali was arrested by the Cantt Police in a case of vehicle theft in September 2019 and in the meantime when the police were shifting him to the police station, his companion Bilawal Asif attacked the police team resulting injured the ASI Zeeshan Sarwar and accused Rashid Ali.

The Police arrested the accused Bilawal Asif on the spot.

ATC Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by both sides announced the verdict.