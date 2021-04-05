ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan keen to expand bilateral ties with Japan: Sanjrani

  • The issue should be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris and UN resolutions, he said.
APP 05 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Japan and looking forward to further expand the friendly ties in different sectors for mutual benefit of the people of two sides.

He was talking to Kuninoro Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan who called on him here at Parliament House, said a press release issued here.

The Japanese Ambassador felicitated Sadiq Sanjrani on his re-election as chairman of the Upper House. During the meeting, bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest and the overall situation of the region were discussed.

Pakistan valued its relations with Japan, the chairman said. He underlined the need for further enhancing economic cooperation between Pakistan and Japan. Parliamentary ties between the two countries could help improve ties in other areas, the chairman added.

While highlighting the importance of Balochistan province, the chairman Senate said that the province was rich in mineral and natural resources. "There is an immense potential for investment in the mining and fisheries sectors which can benefit both the countries," he added.

The chairman observed that there was vast potential of investment in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and that Japanese investors could take full advantage of investment opportunities , especially in Gwadar and Pasni.

While highlighting importance of CPEC, the chairman added that the mega project could change the destiny of the region and there were vast investment opportunities in CPEC projects.

He apprised the Japanese ambassador of the ongoing atrocities and human rights violations being committed by India and urged the international community to play its role in resolving the issue.

“Kashmir has become a nuclear flash point which can have dangerous consequences not only for Pakistan and India but for the entire region”, the chairman added.

The issue should be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris and UN resolutions, he said.

Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi was also present during the meeting. The visiting dignitary, Matsuda, n congratulated Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi on his election as Deputy Chairman Senate.

Agreeing with the point of view of the Chairman Senate, the Japanese envoy said that the relations between Pakistan and Japan were of utmost importance.

"Japan is keen to further enhance trade cooperation with Pakistan”, he added. He further said that plans were afoot to provide jobs for Pakistanis residing in Japan.

Sadiq Sanjrani Kuninoro Matsuda

Pakistan keen to expand bilateral ties with Japan: Sanjrani

There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM

CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules

PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA

PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters