ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran Covid infections jump after new year holidays

  • In the past 24 hours, 13,890 new coronavirus cases were recorded, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in televised remarks.
AFP 05 Apr 2021

TEHRAN: Iran's daily new Covid-19 infections reached a four-month high on Monday as the capital Tehran was put on the highest virus risk level, with authorities blaming increased travelling.

The Islamic republic is battling the Middle East's deadliest coronavirus outbreak, and case numbers have risen following a surge in trips during the Iranian new year holidays that started on March 18.

In the past 24 hours, 13,890 new coronavirus cases were recorded, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in televised remarks.

It is the highest number of daily infections since December 4, and close to the peak of 14,051 positive cases recorded on November 28.

The new reported cases brought the total number of infections to over 1.94 million, according to Lari.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki said Iran is facing "one of the most severe waves" of coronavirus.

"Sadly, no one listened to me about managing travel, and today we're facing a great difficulty," he said, according to the ministry's website.

"We've now lost the reins (of the virus), and it's not clear when we can go below triple digit deaths."

Some officials, including Namaki, have admitted in the past that the virus numbers are likely higher than official figures.

Tehran, with a population of over eight million, is now classified as "red" on the country's coronavirus risk scale.

Only essential services, such as food providers and health centres, remain open.

Most major cities in the western half of Iran such as Isfahan, Shiraz and Karaj are listed as red as well.

Lari called the spread "very concerning", and warned the rest of the country may soon follow.

Tehran was put on orange alert on March 28, leading to the closing of cinemas and theatres.

Authorities had warned of a concerning rise in the spread of the more contagious British variant of the disease and of a "fourth wave" prior to the holidays.

Iranians were allowed to travel to low-risk cities during the holidays, but were warned to leave or be fined if the level rose to orange or red.

In late March, deputy health minister Alireza Raisi criticised a significant lack of compliance with health protocols.

Iran has never imposed a full lockdown since the pandemic started.

Instead, it has resorted to limited and shifting measures, such as temporary bans on travelling or businesses.

Coronavirus Iran COVID Infections

Iran Covid infections jump after new year holidays

There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM

CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules

PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA

PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters