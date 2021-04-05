ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
Markets

US stocks jump amid signs of vaccine economic bounce

AFP 05 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks jumped early Monday on optimism about the US economic recovery as the employment outlook improves amid an accelerating vaccination campaign.

Markets were closed Friday following government data showing the US economy regained 916,000 jobs in March, while unemployment retreated.

Analysts are also hopeful about more growth ahead as the vaccination campaign gains steam and more states expand the populations eligible for jabs.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9 percent at 33,437.63.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.0 percent to 4,060.18, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.0 percent to 13,620.01.

The week's calendar includes key trade and services sector data, as well the annual spring meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

US stocks jump amid signs of vaccine economic bounce

